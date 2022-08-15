GHALCA Top “6” Kicks-off on Wednesday

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top “6” tournament will kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 17, 2022.

The tournament planned for the Top Six clubs from the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign, would be without champions Asante Kotoko, who have opted for a pre-season tourney outside the country.

Berekum Chelsea who finished 7th of the league standings, have replaced Kotoko and would join Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak for the 12-day long competition, which would be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the organisers, the winner of the competition would pocket

Ghc 40,000, with the second placed taking home Ghc30,000 and the third settling on Ghc20,000.

Vice- President of GHALCA, Mr. John Ansah who addressed the media said, funds to run this year’s competition was difficult, but was optimistic few corporate bodies might show up before the tournament kicks start.

He revealed that Paradise Drinking Water are on board, and they were still in talks with other corporate bodies for possible partnership and sponsorship.

The competition would serve as pre-season for all clubs who finished last season’s campaign among the top six and prepare towards the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.