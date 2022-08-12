GHALCA Top 6 tournament kicks-off on August 17

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Top 6 tournament will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from August 17, 2022.

The tournament is planned for the Top 6 clubs from the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign but champions Asante Kotoko SC have opted out.

Berekum Chelsea who finished 7th of the league standings have replaced Kotoko.

The remaining teams for the pre-season tournament are Medeama SC, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak.

A press launch for the tournament will be held on August 12, 2022 at the Secretariat of GHALCA in Accra.