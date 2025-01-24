GHALCA VP Phyllis Marku Promises to Boost Women’s League Appeal

Phyllis Marku, the Vice President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has pledged to make the Women’s League more attractive to fans and supporters.

Speaking to Accra-based Sporty FM, Marku emphasized her dedication to advocating for the welfare of clubs in the league and expressed optimism for its growth.

Marku, who believes she is well-positioned to represent the interests of the clubs, is determined to introduce new policies aimed at advancing the women’s game. “I have my policies in stock, which we will have to discuss with the executive committee before rolling them out,” she stated. “We are working together to uplift the league. It is getting attractive, and it will get even more attractive.”

Marku’s vision is to make women’s football more engaging and accessible to fans, ensuring that it continues to grow in popularity. She is confident that with the right strategies, people will come to enjoy and support the women’s game even more.