GHALDA to start International lifeguard training on December 5

The Ghana lifesaving and Diving Association (GHALDA) will wrap up the year with an International Lifeguard Training course in Accra from December 5 -10, 2022.

The programme seeks to offer Ghanaian the skills set into the processes of drowning and what could be done to avert it in their daily lives.

The course would be covering CPR, First Aid General Rescues and lifeguard duties.

Mr. David Kwasi Afezame, President of GHALDA was highly optimistic this course would be beneficial to all participants.

“We all know the prevalence of drowning in Ghana. And it behoves on us as a unit responsible for this to engage more participants in this exercise. Christmas is close and we do not want to encounter any casualty during this period”. He said.

Mr. Afezame added that they had over the years embarked on a similar exercise especially in lifeguard training and certification across the regions.

“GHALDA has actively been involved in aqua activities in the Volta part of Ghana where it was able to resolve an existing impasse between some feuding factions among the fisherfolks in the Sogakope community.

“Drowning prevention has been the ultimate objective of the Federation and it is hopeful this course will be no exception in targeting the sole aim of saving lives in Ghana,” he said.

GHALDA is a body sheltered under the National Sports Authority and a full member of the world body -International Lifesaving (ILS), and is mandated by the world body to supervise and regulate waterbodies and to prevent drowning across the various regions in Ghana.