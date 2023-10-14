GHAMMAF organizes training for first aiders and referees

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) on Friday, October 13 started a two day course on exercising first aid and referees / judges course at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two day programme which is to keep practitioners in the sport abreast with modern rules and techniques was well attended and President of the Federation, Mr. Collins Kofi Zoiku was impressed.

He said the programme was very important as it would get participants ready for up coming events, such as the African Games which Ghana is about to host for the first time.

Mr. Emmanuel A. Danflo, a senior emergency health educator took the participants through supporting victims who collapse or are unconscious, while Mr. Daniel Euro, Richard Amevi Adjetey Mawuzoe and David Mills handled the referee / judging aspect.

They also took the participants through scoring and fouls, amongst other essential things to know about Mixed Martial Arts.

Present at the programme was GHAMMAF Board Chairman- Professor Kester Quist-Aphetsi, Secretary Mrs. Deladem Ephraim-Etsey, Board member Carl Lokko and Technical Director Mr. Akpabli Emmanuel.

They praised all those who took part and advised them to practice on their own to be perfect.

Mr. Zoiku said their Federation is supposed to stage the demonstration of MMA at the 13th African Games because it is an amateur event.

Also in attendance was the President of the Sierra Leone Federation.

The course which was powered by the IMMAF, the international body ends on Saturday, October 14, 2023.