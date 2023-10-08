GHAMMAF To Organize First Aid Course For Referees, Judges

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) will organize courses for referee / judges and first aid for medics on Friday, October 13 and Saturday October 14 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium from 9am to 3pm.

According to President of the Federation Mr. Collins Zoiku, all interested staff of the National Sports Authority (NSA) are warmly invited and for more information one can contact 0245830830.

He said the course is powered by the IMMAF, the international body as the Federation prepares to host the African Games (demonstration event).