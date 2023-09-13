GHAMMAF to organize referees course ahead of African Games

In their efforts to make all officials and stakeholders abreast with modern scoring system of Mixed Martial Arts, the GHAMMAF is planning to organize internal courses for Referees, Judges, Coaches and other Ring officials.

According to the President of the Federation, Mr. Collins Kofi Zoiku, they need to tackle some very important issues before organizing e a national MMA Championship and other events.

He said there is even a strategic plan to recruit athletes into the Federation.

He promised to meet the Board Chairman- Professor Kester Quist-Aphetsi and Mrs. Deladem Ephraim-Etsey to fix some issues.

He also called for frequent meetings and effective communication among the executive.

He also spoke about positive media relations to get their activities known and patronized.

Mr. Collins Kofi Zoiku congratulated Technical Director, Mr. Akpabli Emmanuel, who is also Welfare Officer of the national Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge for winning the First Ever Amputee Football African Cup for Ghana.

“We hope you’ll do the same for Ghana MMA too” he added.

Mr. Zoiku was also involved in the organization of the first African Para Games which has been described as very successful.