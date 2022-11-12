GHAMOSA Commends Kufuor For Reviving Ghana–Morocco Relations:

The relations between Ghana and Morocco have come a long way since 1961. From the late 1970’s onwards, relations between these two traditional friends entered a period of stillness. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severely hampered.

Ghana and Morocco opened a new chapter in their bilateral ties during the reign of His Excellency President John Agyekum Kufuor and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the Kingdom of Morocco. At King Mohammed VI’s invitation, President John Kufuor paid a two-day State visit to Morocco. The Ghanaian President’s visit to Morocco was preceded by the re-opening of Ghana’s embassy in Rabat which was closed down in the late 1970’s.

The re-opening of the embassy renewed the cordial relationships that existed between Ghana and Morocco in the early 1960’s. The renewal was critical for the emancipation of Africa in the new era of African Union since both countries belonged to the Casablanca Group that pursued a progressive stance on the question of African Unity in the early 1960’s.

On Wednesday 2nd November, 2022, the leadership of the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) paid curtesy call on the former President, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. They called on the former President at his Residence to acknowledge him for his enormous contribution in reviving the Ghana – Morocco relations during his term as President of Ghana.

Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, President of the Association in his address during the visit stated that all members of his Association are beneficiaries of the Ghana-Moocco Scholarship Scheme establiesd by the Kufuor administration.

He added that this year marks 20 years that the Scholarship Scheme started and also 10th Anniversary of the old Students’ Association. “Your Excellency, the Scholarship Scheme you initiated during your term has paved the way for hundreds of Ghanaian youth to further our education in Morocco over the last two decades.

Today we have beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme who are entrepreneurs and professionals operating within the financial services, medical, oil and gas, legal, hospitality, academia and other sectors’’

‘’As beneficiaries of the Scholarship Scheme which you championed, we have come to say thank you, thank you for reviving the Ghana-Morocco Relations. We are very grateful for your vision for African youth. We are here to show appreciation and seek for your blessing as the association celebrates its 10th Anniversary and also 20th Anniversary of the Ghana Morocco Scholarship Scheme” he concluded.

The leadership on behalf of the Association presented plaque of appreciation and framed picture that the former President took with leadership of the Ghanaian Students Community in Morocco when he visited Morocco in June 2003. The former President who was amazed by this unexpected gesture from the association, after quick intraction with the leadership shared few memories of his visit to Morocco.

He expressed his appreciation to the association and urged them to give back to the society and help build a better Society for humanity.

The former President also spoke about his new initiative, Kufour’s Scholars and how he wants members of the Morocco Old Students Association to benefit from it. He concluded by introducing leadership of the Association to leadership Kufour’s Scholars project who were also present during the visit and urged them to work together.

The Association will crown its Anniversary with a high-profile event dubbed ‘’Celebrating Legends of Ghana-Morocco Relations’’.

The ceremony has been designed to celebrate, honor and appreciate King Mohammed VI, King of the Kingdom of Morocco and other personalities and institutions for their immense contributions to the success of Ghanaian students who studied in Morocco. This event will take place on Friday, 11th November, 2022 at the British Council Auditorium. It will be participated by fomer Morocco students across Africa.