GHAMOSA Hails King Mohammed VI: You Have Been A Solid Block In Our Foundation

“Your vision, dedication, and love for Africa, especially the youth of the continent, have been a solid rock in our foundation. We celebrate, honor, and appreciate your immense contributions to the success of many African youth, particularly Ghanaian youth who studied in Morocco’’ these were the words of the Ghana Morocco Old Students’ Association (GHAMOSA) to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco.

As part of the Association’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman, President of the Association and Mr. Richard Wotorchie, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee paid curtsy call on the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Imane Ouadil at her residence. The curtesy call was to convey the appreciation of the Association to the Moroccan King throuth the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana.

Mr. Peter Panyin Anaman stating the purpose of the curtsy call said that, the main intent of the 10th Anniversary was to honour His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the Former President John Kufuor for the role they played in reviving the Ghana Morocco relations. He added ‘’we know that Ghana and Morocco had good relationships in the 1960s. Talking about the Casablanca group, His Majesty King Mohammed V and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah worked together for Africa Unity. Sadly, in the 1970s the relationship between our two countries went bad. Througth the wisdom of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, he worked with his partner the former President of Ghana, Presdent Kufuor to bridge our two countries.

It is through that we benefited to further our education in Morocco’’

He continued ‘’this year is exactly 20 years that the Moroccan scholarship for Ghanaian Students Started and also exacly 10 years of the old students’ association was formed. We know owe a lot to His Majesty for what he has done for the youth of the continent. We have been to Morocco, we have seen what His Majesty is doing for a lot of African youths and his love for the continent, that is why we are where we are now.

Since we could not hold the anniversary in their honour as we wished, last week we paid curtsy call on the former President John Kufuor to appreciate him for the part he played in rebuilding the relationship between Ghana and Morocco. Today we are here to do same for His Majesty. We owe him a lot, there is nothing that we can do that can repay for his generousity, his effort and the contributions in our lives and lives of thousands of African students. So today we are here as delegation from the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) to say thank you through you to His Majesty.

We were expecting other old students from other African countries to join us to make this very important presentation but because of the financial constraint, we have to come to make this presentation without them. Surely during tomorrow’s Anniversary celebration, we will make it known to the Ghanaian people what His Majesty is doing for African youths. We are here to present this plaque to His Majesty as a symbol of our appreciation’’

The plaque presented reads ‘’With the greatest honor and recognition for your enormous contributions that helped us achieve our goals. Your unwavering support and unrelenting generosity helped lead our path to success. Your vision, dedication, and love for Africa, especially the youth of the continent, have been a solid rock in our foundation. We celebrate, honor, and appreciate your immense contributions to the success of many African youth, particularly Ghanaian youth who studied in Morocco. You are being honored with much appreciation and gratitude, Your Royal Majesty.Thank You, for your generosity and dedicated service to the youth of Africa’’

The10th Anniversary was celebtated with an Honorary Ceremony which was organized on Friday 11th November,2022 under the theme ‘’Building together the Africa we want, our sacred legacy’’. The ceremony which was funded by the association was designed to gratefully appreciate King Mohammed VI, Former President John Kufuor, former Ghana Ambassadors to Morocco, other personalies and institutions for their enormous support, contribution, decent leadership performance and invaluable service towards a worthy course very needed to further strengthen the Ghana – Morocco relations and to the success of our studies in Morocco.