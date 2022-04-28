GHAMOSA Launches 10th Anniversary

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) officially launches its 10th Anniversary on May 2, 2022.

In this regard, the Association has invited many experts and experienced diplomats, academia and important personalities to speak at the virtual Launch.

The Association has been running for the past ten (10) years. Since its inception, the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association has embarked on a number of impactful activities to promote regional integration. Among these activities were Africa Student-Youth Summit held in Morocco under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Educational Conferences, Donations, Network Forums, Pan-African Sports Festivals and other international events which they organized in partnership with its sister associations in other African countries.

The Anniversary will serve as a platform for African youth to deliberate on how the youth of Africa can contribute in building the New Africa the young Africans desire. It will also serve as a platform to highlight how the Morocco Scholarship Scheme is building the relevant human capital needed in building the New Africa.

Considering the relevance of this event, the association will gather some experts and experience personalities on the continent to speak at a HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE entitled: “AFRICA IN THE CHANGING WORLD – THE ROLE OF AFRICAN YOUTH IN BUILDING THE NEW AFRICA WE WANT” The event which is slated for 2nd May 2022 will be chaired by His Excellency Ambassador Johnathan Rexford Magnusen, Ghana’s Ambassador to Niger. The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ambassador Imane Ouaadil will be the Special Guest of Honour for this historic event.

Other dignitaries who will honour this event are Mr. Amidu Mohammed Karande, Ghana’s Minister Counselor to USA, Professor Aicha Detsouli, President of Green Madinaty and Professor, Institut Agronomique et Veterinaire Hassan II – Morocco and Mr. Abdou Diop of Senegal, President of CGEM Africa Commission and Managing Partner of Mazars Audit and Conseil-Morocco. Some eminent former Students of Morocco from different part of Africa will also share their expertise and experience with the participants.

They include Honourable George Abou Gontor, Liberia’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Mrs. Taiwo Mise Olawole of Nigeria, Diplomat and Author, Mr. Makan Doucoure of Guinea, Entrepreneur and President of Association de Laureats Entrangers du Maroc and Captain Jamaldeen Tonzua ESQ, MPP Candidate at University of Oxford, UNEP-Georgetown Law Fellow, United Nations International Law Fellow, Legal Officer & Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The event will be moderated by seasoned Entrepreneur and Author of the book ‘’Intentional Wealth 2.0 – BUILDING WITH THE PENTAGON WEALTH MODEL’’ Dr. Evans Duah who is also a Lecturer of Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship at AAMUSTED and the CEO of Xtart Biz. He will co-moderate the event with his colleague member of the Association, Mr. Amos Oduro Gyenti, Entrepreneur and Research Assistant at the Parliament House of Ghana.

The launch will bring together over one thousand (1000) former students of Morocco from Ghana, Presidents of Morocco Alumni across Africa and international beneficiaries of the Moroccan Scholarship Scheme from other African countries.

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association is a global coalition of young Ghanaian executives trained in the Kingdom of Morocco and currently integrated within various sectors in Ghana and around the world. Their membership is comprised of entrepreneurs and professionals operating within the financial services, medical, military, oil and gas, legal, hospitality, academia and other sectors. The Association was born of the belief that unity in social, tribal, religious and professional diversities of its members is required to make a lasting social, political and economic impact on the continent.