GHAMOSA Marks 10th Anniversary

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA) marks its 10th Anniversary with mega sport festival. On13th August 2022 at Academic City University, the Association will gather hundreds of its members across the country to compete in several sport activities such as football, volleyball and athletics to celebrate their Anniversary.

The 10th Anniversary was officially launched with a forum on May 2, 2022. The launch brought together former students of Morocco from Ghana, Presidents of Morocco Alumni across Africa and international beneficiaries of the Moroccan Scholarship Scheme from other African countries.

The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association is a global coalition of young Ghanaian executives trained in the Kingdom of Morocco and currently integrated within various sectors in Ghana and around the world. Their membership is comprised of entrepreneurs and professionals operating within the financial services, medical, military, oil and gas, legal, hospitality, academia and other sectors. The Association was born of the belief that unity in social, tribal, religious and professional diversities of its members is required to make a lasting social, political and economic impact on the continent.

The Association has been running for the past ten (10) years. The Ghana Morocco Old Students Association has embarked on several impactful activities to promote regional integration.

These activities include Africa Student-Youth Summit held in Morocco under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Educational Conference which was organized in partnership with the Moroccan Embassy in Ghana, Donations, Business Exhibition and Network Forums, Pan-African Sports Festivals and other international events which were organized in partnership with its sister associations in other African countries.