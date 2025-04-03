Ghana Abolishes E-Levy, Mandates Refunds for Recent Charges

Ghana’s Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) has been officially scrapped, with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) ordering all financial institutions and mobile money operators to cease applying the 1% tax immediately.

Charges deducted from transactions occurring on or after April 2, 2025, must be refunded to customers, the agency announced Tuesday. The directive follows President John Mahama’s formal assent to repeal the controversial tax, introduced in 2022 to bolster government revenue amid economic pressures.

The GRA warned that entities failing to comply with refund protocols will face sanctions, adding that compliance checks are underway to enforce accountability. The levy, which generated GH¢2 billion in 2024, was projected to yield GH¢517.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 prior to its abolition.

Public reactions remain mixed, with social media expected to buzz with reports of potential wrongful deductions as the policy takes effect. Skeptics anticipate initial implementation challenges, urging vigilance among consumers to verify transactions and demand refunds where necessary.

Ghana’s fintech sector welcomed the move, predicting a surge in digital payment adoption and innovation now that the tax barrier is removed. Industry leaders highlighted how the levy had stifled growth, with some companies delaying new services due to reduced transaction volumes. While optimism prevails, analysts caution that recovery may be gradual, noting that rebuilding consumer trust and reinvesting in digital infrastructure could take time.

The repeal places renewed focus on Ghana’s evolving digital economy, with stakeholders calling for accelerated reforms to solidify the country’s position as a regional fintech hub. For now, authorities emphasize that resolving refunds swiftly is critical to maintaining public confidence during the transition.