Ghana Accelerates Efforts to Pass Innovation and Startup Bill

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations is ramping up efforts to finalize the Ghana Innovation and Startup Bill, a landmark piece of legislation designed to foster innovation and provide structural support for startups across the country.

In a high-level meeting led by Minister Samuel Nartey George, key stakeholders, including consultants from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Kofi Ocloo, Vice President of Heritors Labs, gathered to review the bill ahead of its submission to Parliament.

The Ministry is working against the clock to ensure the bill reaches Parliament before it goes on recess, with a target date of May 2025 for completing the review process. This ambitious timeline underscores the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, which are seen as critical drivers of economic transformation.

During the meeting, Kofi Ocloo presented detailed evidence reports that shed light on Ghana’s current innovation landscape. These reports, which highlight the challenges and opportunities within the sector, will serve as a foundational reference for shaping the bill. The insights gathered are expected to ensure that the legislation addresses the needs of startups while fostering a culture of technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

To ensure the bill is comprehensive and inclusive, the Ministry has outlined a rigorous three-step review process. This process will incorporate feedback at committee, zonal, and national levels, allowing for broad stakeholder input before the bill is presented to Parliament. Minister Sam George emphasized that this collaborative approach is essential to crafting a bill that reflects the diverse needs of Ghana’s innovation ecosystem.

The Ghana Innovation and Startup Bill is poised to position the country as a regional hub for innovation and startup development. By establishing policies that encourage entrepreneurship and technological advancement, the bill aims to unlock the potential of Ghana’s vibrant startup community, driving job creation and economic growth.

Minister George described the bill as a “bold legislative step” that will not only support startups but also attract investment and talent to Ghana’s innovation sector. He expressed confidence that the bill, once passed, will serve as a catalyst for economic transformation, enabling Ghana to compete on the global stage.

As the review process moves forward, stakeholders are optimistic about the bill’s potential to create a thriving ecosystem for innovation. With a clear legislative timeline and a commitment to stakeholder engagement, the Ghana Innovation and Startup Bill represents a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward becoming a leader in technology and entrepreneurship in Africa.