MultimediaNews Photos Ghana-Accra-Dam Spillage-Displacement By News Ghana - October 7, 2022

People travel in a canoe in a flooded area in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. Thousands of residents of the southwestern part of Accra, the Ghanaian capital, have been displaced due to the spillage of the Weija Dam. The spillage of the dam was caused by excess water following torrential rains over the weekend, which contributed to the water level behind the dam rising above the maximum level. The dam built on the Densu River is the source of potable water for more than half of the 5.4 million population of the national capital. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

People wade through a flooded street in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

People wade through a flooded street in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen trapped in a flooded area in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

People travel in canoes in a flooded area in Accra, Ghana, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)