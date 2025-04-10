Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation Hails GBA Support After Historic Title Win in Poland

The Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation has publicly thanked the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for its pivotal role in securing a historic victory for para boxer Emmanuel Alabii at the Seven Stars Promotion event in Poland last weekend.

Alabii’s triumph marks Ghana’s latest international boxing accolade, bolstering the nation’s reputation in adaptive sports.

In a statement, the Federation praised GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye and the organization’s executives for their “unwavering support and encouragement” during the team’s preparations. The collaboration enabled Alabii and his teammates to compete on the global stage, with Alabii clinching a title in his category through what witnesses described as a “dominant performance.”

Robert Amegavi, a member of the executive management team at Special Game Masters (a key partner in adaptive sports), commended the para boxers and team leader Abubakar Samba for their dedication. He also acknowledged the media and supporters who gathered at Kotoka International Airport to welcome the delegation home.

“Recognition of our athletes’ hard work is vital to advancing para boxing in Ghana,” Amegavi stated. “The GBA’s leadership provided stability and resources at every stage, from training to logistics. This victory is a shared achievement.”

The Poland event has reportedly sparked international interest in Ghana’s adaptive boxing talent, with Amegavi hinting at upcoming opportunities for other para boxers to compete abroad. “This is just the beginning. We’re already preparing for regional and global para games to showcase more of Ghana’s potential,” he added.

The Federation emphasized that Alabii’s success underscores the growing impact of structured support for adaptive sports in Ghana. With the GBA’s continued partnership, stakeholders aim to secure additional funding and training programs to nurture future champions.

The Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation, established to promote inclusive participation in boxing, focuses on athletes with physical disabilities. Its collaboration with the GBA reflects broader efforts to integrate adaptive sports into Ghana’s mainstream athletic development strategies.