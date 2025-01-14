Ghana Adopts Global Internal Audit Standards to Strengthen Public Sector Governance

In a significant move to bolster public financial management and enhance governance, Ghana has officially begun implementing the Global Internal Audit Standards (GIAS).

These internationally recognized standards, which were released globally on January 9, 2024, were adopted by the country on February 22, 2024.

Ghana’s swift adoption of these standards places it among the first nations to commit to improving internal audit practices aligned with global best practices.

Developed as part of the 2017 International Professional Practice Framework (IPPF), the GIAS encompass 52 standards divided into five key domains.

These domains are further broken down into 15 guiding principles that aim to elevate the quality of internal audits worldwide, providing governments with a comprehensive framework for evaluation and continuous improvement.

As part of the rollout, the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) of Ghana has developed a detailed roadmap for implementation, setting a deadline for public institutions to revise internal audit charters by December 31, 2024, ahead of the final compliance deadline in January 2025.

The IAA expects public sector internal audit units to report their compliance with the new standards in their first-quarter 2025 submissions, scheduled for April 30.

This ambitious plan, supported by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), aims to professionalize the internal audit profession in Ghana, aligning it with global standards and strengthening the country’s public financial oversight mechanisms.

Dr. Eric Osae, the Director-General of the IAA, emphasized the importance of these standards in transforming Ghana’s financial governance.

In his remarks, Dr. Osae explained that the adoption of the GIAS would help reduce corruption through preventive measures, supporting the government’s broader economic reset agenda.

“These standards are crucial for ensuring value for money in public administration,” he stated, highlighting their potential to enhance accountability and transparency in the public sector.

Dr. Osae also acknowledged the challenges faced by Ghana’s public sector auditors, including resource constraints and professional intimidation, which have hindered the full implementation of internal auditing best practices.

Despite these difficulties, he expressed optimism, noting that significant progress has already been made in transitioning to risk-based auditing, automating internal audit systems, and introducing performance audit frameworks. These developments signal Ghana’s determination to modernize and streamline its public financial oversight.

Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, President of IIA Ghana, praised the collaborative efforts between the IAA and IIA Ghana in adapting the GIAS to the country’s specific needs while still adhering to international standards. Zumasigee stressed that Ghana’s proactive adoption of the GIAS places it in a favorable position on the global internal audit stage, encouraging senior management and board members of public institutions to fully support the implementation process.

He emphasized that the standards would significantly enhance internal control systems, ethical conduct, and overall organizational efficiency.

Eric Yankah, former President of IIA Ghana and past Chairman of the African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (AFIIA), also commended the launch as a milestone for Ghana’s internal audit community. Yankah explained that the GIAS would provide auditors with critical guidance to meet emerging risks and technological advancements, which have redefined the auditing landscape.

“These standards are designed to help internal auditors deliver audits with high professional competence and agility,” he noted. He also called on institutional management to create an enabling environment for auditors, ensuring that they are equipped to meet the complex needs of their organizations.

Further, Yankah urged legislative support for IIA Ghana to secure a Presidential Charter, which would formally recognize the institute as a professional body and further strengthen the internal audit profession in Ghana.

Ghana’s swift adoption of the Global Internal Audit Standards highlights its commitment to strengthening governance and public financial management. By aligning internal audit practices with global best practices, the country is not only enhancing its own public sector oversight but also setting a benchmark for other nations to follow. This move signals a forward-thinking approach to governance, with the potential for far-reaching benefits in terms of transparency, accountability, and the efficient use of public resources.