Ghana Advances in Debt Treatment with Draft MoU, Facilitating IMF Loan

Ghana has taken a significant step forward in its debt treatment process with the receipt of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) from its Official Creditor Committee (OCC). This development paves the way for the country to secure a loan of $360 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), announced Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam on Friday.

During a monthly press briefing, Adam revealed that the government, in collaboration with its financial and legal advisors, will meticulously review the draft MoU to finalize and sign the agreement with the OCC at the earliest opportunity.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement with our bondholders and commercial creditors promptly, ensuring terms align with the parameters of the IMF program. We will dedicate all necessary efforts towards achieving this objective in the weeks ahead,” affirmed Adam.

Ghana, grappling with economic challenges over the years, initiated its economic reform agenda last May, supported by a $3 billion loan from the IMF to address the economic downturn. The West African nation has already received $1.2 billion in two tranches of $600 million each and now awaits IMF approval, anticipated in June, for the next disbursement of $360 million.