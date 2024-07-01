Ghana Advised to Prioritize Resumption of Stalled Infrastructure Projects

Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, Technical Advisor to Ghana’s Minister of Finance, has cautioned the public on managing expectations regarding the restart of stalled infrastructure projects despite Ghana’s successful completion of its debt restructuring program.

This advice comes after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval for the second review of Ghana’s post-COVID-19 economic growth program, acknowledging the country’s strong performance under the initiative.

In a statement, the IMF highlighted that Ghana had met all quantitative performance criteria for the second review and made significant progress on debt restructuring and structural reforms.

President Akufo-Addo had previously linked delays in project completion to the restructuring program’s impact, suggesting that project revival would follow its successful implementation.

However, Dr Abdul-Ganiyu, speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle, emphasized that while funds are availably post-restructuring, resuming stalled projects is optional. He stressed the need for prioritization among the numerous projects awaiting funding, which is estimated to exceed the available $250 million annually.

“We must exercise caution in our expectations. The Finance Ministry and cabinet will need to prioritize which projects should receive funding under this framework,” Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu stated. He indicated a priority list would be developed to identify projects slated for execution within the year and into the next.

“This prioritization process will ensure that the identified projects can resume execution as soon as possible,” he concluded, outlining the approach to managing expectations amidst limited financial resources.