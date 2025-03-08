Ghana Advocates Stress Long Road to Gender Equality Amid Women’s Day Reflections

As Ghana marked International Women’s Day, advocates highlighted the dual reality of progress and persistent barriers facing women, calling for sustained legal enforcement, economic equity, and cultural shifts to advance gender equality.

Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, executive director of The Ark Foundation, Ghana, acknowledged gains in women’s rights during a special edition of The Forum on Saturday (8 March) but stressed that systemic challenges remain. “Legislation is crucial, but laws alone aren’t enough. Enforcement and continuous education are vital to creating safe, equitable spaces,” she told sit-in host Nana Yaa Mensah. Dwamena-Aboagye, a veteran human rights lawyer, framed gender equality as a “multi-pronged fight” requiring collaboration across government, civil society, and communities.

Her remarks were echoed by fashion entrepreneur Okbell Bedwei Majdoub, founder of Accra-based label J’karta Fashion, who detailed the hurdles women face in male-dominated industries. While her business empowers women through employment and skills training, Majdoub cited entrenched biases in accessing funding and markets. “Sustainability isn’t just about profit—it’s about ensuring women’s economic impact is recognized and supported,” she said, urging policymakers to address gaps in financing for female-led enterprises.

The dialogue underscored broader tensions in Ghana’s gender equality efforts. Despite strides like the 2007 Domestic Violence Act and increased female political representation, UNICEF reports 33% of Ghanaian women still face intimate partner violence, while the World Bank notes women comprise just 3% of firms’ top earners.

Dwamena-Aboagye linked these disparities to inconsistent law enforcement and cultural norms that dilute policy impact. “Passing laws is one step; changing mindsets is another,” she said, emphasizing the need for gender-sensitive training within judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

Majdoub, whose brand fuses traditional Ghanaian textiles with modern design, argued economic empowerment must coincide with legal reforms. “When women control income, they challenge stereotypes and inspire communities,” she said, referencing her workshops for rural artisans. Yet she admitted resistance persists: “Some still dismiss fashion as ‘women’s work’—but this industry employs thousands and drives cultural identity.”

The event coincided with renewed scrutiny of Ghana’s Gender Equality Bill, stalled in Parliament since 2021, which seeks to outlaw discriminatory practices in education, employment, and inheritance. Advocates like Dwamena-Aboagye argue its passage would signal commitment to closing gaps, but critics claim cultural pushback has delayed consensus.

As celebrations concluded, Dwamena-Aboagye struck a tempered note: “We’ve lit a fire, but we must keep fanning the flames. Equality isn’t a day’s work—it’s a lifetime’s resolve.” Her words framed Women’s Day not as a milestone, but a reminder of the long road ahead.