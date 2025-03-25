Ghana AI Summit and Awards 2025 Nominees Announced 

Ghana’s premier event on artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in sustainable development is excited to announce the official nomination categories for this year’s Ghana AI Summit Awards.

Scheduled for March 27, 2025, at the Kofi Annan ICT Centre in Accra, the event will honor individuals, organizations, and initiatives that have made remarkable contributions to AI innovation and application across diverse sectors.

This year’s nominations highlight some of the most intriguing AI-driven solutions transforming industries in Ghana, such as the AI solution designed to tackle complex business challenges and an AI-powered system for cocoa disease detection. These mind-blowing advancements, alongside other remarkable innovations, underscore the immense potential AI holds for driving sustainable development in Ghana.

Congratulations to the following nominees:

AI Leadership Award: Philimon Gyabaa, Alex Bram, Isaac Kofi Bram, H.E Ambassador Prof. Hugh K. Aryee and Paulette Watson

AI Personality of the Year: Rashida Musa, Dr. David Boison, Reginald Boafo Ankrah, Precious Darkwa and Blaisedrich Ndede Ackah

Most Promising AI Idea of the Year: Mnotify-SME communication through AI, Eban Capital AI smart POS, chatbots Africa-customer engagement and KEDEBAH AI HR SYSTEM

Best AI Services Solution Provider: AI solution for complex business challenges, AI Research solution, Tutor me chatbot and Mnotify-SME communication through AI

Best AI Research of the Year: AI System for Cocoa Disease Detection, AI in HR and AI to Detect Social Engineering Attack.

Best AI for Social Good: Youth in AI, Abena AI, ChatV-advance digital rights, privacy and combat information pollution using AI and Ndede AI

Best AI Startup of the Year: AI powered scoring algorithms, BuzzChat and AkaTum Technologies

Best AI-Based Solution for Financial Banking Services: AI powered credit scoring

Best AI-Based Solution for Marketing: Mnofity-SME communication through AI, DEYWURO-leverage advanced natural language processing to help marketers.

Best AI Innovation of the Year: Andede AI- generative AI solution, SNWOLL MEET-Virtual meeting minutes capture.

Best Generative AI Platform: SNWOLL.AI

Best AI-Based Solution for Cybersecurity: AI to detect Social Engineering Attack

The Ghana AI Summit and Awards 2025, organized by Knowledge Innovations in association with Deloitte Ghana, recognizes the trailblazers driving AI innovation and its transformative impact on Ghana’s development. Celebrating these outstanding nominees, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a thriving AI ecosystem that promotes technological excellence, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. Visit our website at www.innovataighana.com for more details on the summit.