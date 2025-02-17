Ghana Aims to Become Africa’s AI Hub Amid Global Tech Race

Ghana’s ambition to position itself as Africa’s leading hub for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics by 2028 hinges on strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks, industry leaders say.

The vision, championed by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, gained momentum during his recent address at the AI Summit in Paris, where he outlined plans to refine Ghana’s national AI strategy. This push aligns with a global race to harness AI’s economic potential, projected by PwC to contribute $15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, with Africa poised to capture $1.2 trillion of that growth.

While countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria advance their own AI agendas, Ghana faces hurdles such as inadequate infrastructure, scarce digital data, and a shortage of skilled professionals. Experts argue that overcoming these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach. Richard Nunekpeku, Managing Partner at Sustineri Partners PRUC, emphasizes the need for curriculum reforms and specialized AI training programs. “Targeted initiatives like the One Million Coders project are commendable, but integrating AI into school syllabuses and university courses is critical,” he told the *B&FT*.

Global parallels highlight the stakes. The U.S. and China, leaders in AI innovation, have thrived on sustained investments in education and research. Stanford University’s 2023 AI Index Report notes that American startups secured over $40 billion in AI-related venture capital last year alone. For Ghana, replicating such success demands not only education but also robust IT infrastructure. Nunekpeku points to Ghana’s growing data center market—valued at $230 million in 2023—as a foundation, with solar-powered facilities in Accra attracting international interest. Yet, partnerships with tech giants are essential to bridge gaps in high-performance computing capacity.

Regulatory clarity forms the third pillar of Ghana’s strategy. Nunekpeku advocates for policies offering tax incentives, stronger intellectual property protections, and ethical guidelines to attract investors. However, he warns that oversight bodies must be empowered to address risks like data breaches and algorithmic bias.

Beyond economic metrics, AI’s potential to tackle local challenges is compelling. Gillian Hammah, Chief Marketing Officer at Aya Data, highlights agriculture—a sector employing 30% of Ghanaians—as a prime candidate for AI-driven solutions. Precision farming tools could boost crop yields by 30% while curbing water and pesticide use, per McKinsey research. In healthcare, AI diagnostics might alleviate a severe doctor shortage, with one physician currently serving 6,500 patients. Education, too, stands to benefit: UNESCO reports that just 20% of African universities offer AI programs, compared to 80% in Western nations.

Skepticism lingers, however. Hammah notes that 80% of AI projects globally fail due to poor planning, urging Ghana to adopt “clear metrics, structured data, and expert guidance” to avoid pitfalls. Execution, experts agree, will make or break the vision.

Minister George’s commitment has sparked optimism, but the road ahead is steep. As global tech heavyweights pour billions into AI, Ghana’s success may depend on balancing ambition with pragmatic, localized solutions. “AI isn’t a strategy—it’s a tool to achieve one,” Hammah remarked, echoing a Google executive’s advice. For a nation eyeing continental leadership, the message is clear: innovate thoughtfully, or risk falling behind.