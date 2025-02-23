Ghana Aims to Become Africa’s Premier Hub for Business Tourism and Global Events

As Ghana’s tourism sector rebounds from pandemic-era setbacks, industry leaders are charting an ambitious path to transform the nation into a regional powerhouse for business tourism and high-profile events.

At a recent stakeholder meeting in Accra, key players emphasized the urgent need to capitalize on the country’s growing leisure appeal while pivoting strategically toward the lucrative MICE sector—Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

Theresa Ayoade, President of the Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) and CEO of Charterhouse Productions, issued a rallying cry for innovation. While applauding the success of festivals like “December in GH” and “Detty December,” which have cemented Ghana’s reputation as a leisure destination, Ayoade warned against complacency. “If we are not intentional about [sustainability], we will lose it,” she said, pointing to fierce competition from neighboring countries like Nigeria. Her remarks underscored a broader consensus: Ghana must diversify its tourism offerings to attract business travelers and global events, a market projected to drive long-term economic growth.

The call to action resonated at a gathering hosted by Maame Efua Houadjeto, the newly appointed CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), who met with over 20 trade associations to outline her vision. Representing hotels, airlines, tour operators, and event planners, stakeholders pressed for stronger public-private collaboration. Houadjeto, in her first official engagement since taking office, vowed to safeguard existing initiatives while prioritizing sustainability. “I will work harder to protect and retain what is ours,” she declared, aligning her agenda with the government’s Green Agenda to promote eco-tourism. She also highlighted the Black Star Experience initiative, a cultural heritage project poised to boost domestic and international visitor engagement.

Central to the discussion was Ghana’s unique geographic branding. Prof. Kobby Mensah, newly named CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), urged stakeholders to leverage the country’s position as the “Centre of the World”—a reference to its proximity to the Greenwich Meridian and Equator. “If you celebrate New Year’s Eve at the London Eye, we’ll do ours at the Centre of the World,” Mensah asserted, pitching Ghana as a symbolic global crossroads. His push for aggressive international marketing campaigns aligns with broader efforts to attract high-spending tourists and major conferences.

Yet challenges loom. Industry leaders cited inconsistent infrastructure, bureaucratic hurdles, and the need for targeted investment in event venues. While partnerships like EMPAG’s collaboration with global event planners offer promise, stakeholders stressed that Ghana’s success hinges on translating rhetoric into action. “Business tourism isn’t just about flashy conferences—it’s about creating ecosystems that support logistics, security, and hospitality,” remarked a representative from the Tour Operators Union of Ghana.

As the meeting concluded, optimism mingled with caution. With leisure tourism already thriving, Ghana’s pivot to MICE could unlock new revenue streams and job opportunities. But in a region where rivals like Nigeria and South Africa are vying for similar status, the clock is ticking. For Houadjeto and her peers, the task is clear: blend Ghana’s cultural vibrancy with world-class infrastructure to secure its place as Africa’s next events epicenter. If successful, the nation may soon find itself not just on the map—but at the center of it.