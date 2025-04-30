Ghana Aims to Expand Regional Influence with Education and Healthcare Exports

Ghana’s Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has unveiled a strategy to position the country as a regional hub for education and healthcare services, targeting foreign direct investment (FDI) by exporting these sectors to neighboring West African markets.

The plan, developed in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), seeks to diversify Ghana’s export portfolio beyond traditional commodities like cocoa and gold.

Central to the initiative are two flagship projects: establishing a Ghanaian university campus in Nigeria and creating a medical diagnostics hub in Liberia. The university project aims to leverage Ghana’s academic reputation to attract students from across the region, while the Liberia-based healthcare facility would provide advanced diagnostic services to address gaps in medical infrastructure.

“By exporting high-quality education and healthcare, we are not only generating revenue but also strengthening Ghana’s role as a solutions provider in West Africa,” said GEPA CEO Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur. He emphasized that these sectors align with global FDI trends favoring knowledge-driven industries.

GIPC CEO Simon Madjie endorsed the strategy, noting its potential to attract strategic investors. The GIPC plans to launch a nationwide roadshow to highlight district-level opportunities, ensuring domestic and international stakeholders understand Ghana’s value proposition. “Collaboration between trade and investment agencies is critical to crafting viable, large-scale projects,” Madjie said.

The push reflects Ghana’s broader ambition to reduce reliance on raw material exports and capitalize on its growing service sector. Education and healthcare have emerged as priority areas, with regional demand fueled by population growth and infrastructure deficits. However, success will depend on navigating regulatory harmonization and cross-border logistics challenges common in West Africa.

Ghana’s strategy mirrors efforts by other African nations, such as Rwanda’s focus on medical tourism and Kenya’s expansion of vocational training exports. For Ghana, the dual focus on education and healthcare could enhance soft power while creating jobs and stabilizing foreign exchange reserves through service exports.

As global investors increasingly prioritize sustainable development, Ghana’s ability to position itself as a regional leader in critical services may determine its competitiveness in attracting long-term, impact-driven capital.