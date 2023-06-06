Ghana aims to improve position in African Armwrestling

At the last edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship Team Ghana placed third with a total of 45 medals while Egypt were winners of the competition.

There had been developments by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in the just-ended National Armwrestling Championship, which was a preparation towards the!2th African Armwrestling Championship slated for 22nd and 23rd June, 2023.

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Head of Security and Public Relations of the LOC said they had been working so hard to make ‘Accra 2023’ one of the best events the continent had seen in recent years.

She noted that facilities had been made available to welcome the various countries who would be participating in the championship.

“We are ready to host the rest of Africa in Accra as we did in 2018. So we entreat everyone to rally behind Ghana as we host the rest of Africa,” she urged.

She also made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana for support in both cash and kind.

The Local Organisation for the 12th edition of the Africa Armwrestling Championship has disclosed that at least 20 countries will participate in the continental experience.

DCOP Donkor told the media they had made adequate preparations towards hosting this year’s Africa Armwrestling Championship,

She said they are expecting over 300 pullers and officials from other countries who would battle for the ultimate prize at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Central Africa Republic, Congo Republic, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Somalia would be debutants at the championship as they hope to showcase their strength to sweep away laurels as first-timers.

Other countries hoping to pull and win are Mali, Egypt, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Togo, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Benin, Guinea, Nigeria, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, and host country Ghana.