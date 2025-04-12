Ghana Aims to Reduce Data Costs Through Policy Overhaul and Infrastructure Investments

Ghana’s government has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to address high data costs, combining regulatory reforms, infrastructure expansion, and targeted pricing initiatives.

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George emphasized the plan’s focus on leveraging policy tools and market negotiations to drive affordability while respecting the liberalized telecom sector’s dynamics.

A pivotal step involves recommendations from a Data Pricing Committee, formed last month and comprising industry stakeholders, which delivered a roadmap to lower costs ahead of its 14-day deadline. The National Communications Authority (NCA) is reviewing proposals for short-, medium-, and long-term interventions, including specialized data bundles for students, freelancers, and gig workers. “We expect tailored packages to roll out soon, offering relief to those reliant on mobile data for education and livelihoods,” George said during a press briefing in Accra.

Infrastructure development forms another cornerstone of the strategy. The government is negotiating with Google to secure Ghana’s inclusion in the Equiano subsea cable project, a high-capacity broadband initiative initially rerouted to Togo due to licensing disputes under the previous administration. Though establishing a secondary landing point in Accra now requires an estimated $50 million, officials argue expanded bandwidth will boost supply and pressure prices downward.

The Ministry also identified energy tariffs and taxation as structural cost drivers. Telecom firms currently pay standard commercial electricity rates despite high consumption levels, prompting calls for a sector-specific tariff akin to those for mining and manufacturing. Parallel discussions with the Finance Ministry aim to streamline VAT policies and eliminate double taxation within the telecom sector. “Reducing operational costs for providers will translate to savings for consumers,” George explained, projecting initial price reductions within months and more significant declines by late 2025 or early 2026.

While the reforms avoid direct price controls, the Minister stressed ongoing collaboration with mobile network operators to align pricing with public needs. Spectrum allocation and technology-neutral licensing frameworks are among the levers being utilized to incentivize affordability.

Ghana’s push reflects broader challenges in balancing market liberalization with equitable access. As digital services become integral to economic participation, the success of these measures could set a precedent for other nations grappling with similar connectivity disparities. Past efforts to lower data costs in Africa, such as Kenya’s partnership with undersea cable projects, underscore the long-term impact of strategic infrastructure investments paired with regulatory agility.

With over 60% of Ghana’s population under 25 and increasing reliance on digital platforms for education and commerce, affordable internet access is seen as critical to sustaining economic growth. The government’s multipronged approach combining immediate pricing adjustments with systemic reforms aims to bridge gaps in accessibility while fostering a competitive telecom landscape.