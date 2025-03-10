Ghana Aims to Simplify Import Taxes to Plug Revenue Gaps, Ease Trade Pressures

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced plans to overhaul taxes and levies on imported goods, targeting inefficiencies in a system that currently costs the country nearly 4% of its GDP in lost revenues.

The reforms, previewed ahead of Tuesday’s 2025 budget presentation, aim to streamline overlapping charges, curb exemptions, and ensure tighter tracking of import-related revenues amid concerns that funds are not fully reaching state coffers.

Under the existing framework, imports face tariffs ranging from 0% to 35% under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff, alongside a 0.2% levy on eligible goods from non-African Union nations—a structure Dr. Forson called “fragmented and prone to leakage.” In a social media post, he revealed an upcoming probe into revenue flows, noting discrepancies between collections and central bank deposits. “Some taxes may not be fully accounted for,” he said, signaling stricter oversight.

The push follows years of criticism over Ghana’s costly tax exemptions, particularly for Value Added Tax (VAT), personal income tax, and import duties, which drained an estimated 3.9% of GDP in 2023. Dr. Forson argued that rationalizing levies would reduce evasion, ease compliance burdens, and free up funds for public services. “Simplifying this maze will create a fairer system for businesses while protecting revenues,” he said, adding that the changes would foster a “predictable” trade environment to spur economic growth.

Ghana’s import tax regime has long drawn ire from traders grappling with opaque charges. For instance, a $10,000 shipment of electronics could incur not only the ECOWAS tariff but also the AU levy, VAT, and other fees—a layering that complicates pricing and incentivizes smuggling. By collapsing redundant charges, the government hopes to lower administrative costs and boost formal trade activity.

Analysts warn, however, that success hinges on execution. Past efforts to streamline taxes, including VAT reforms, have stumbled over poor enforcement and lobbying by vested interests. Dr. Forson’s pledge to digitize tax systems and audit exemptions—a recurring theme in his recent speeches—will face similar tests.

The announcement also seeks to reassure businesses and households strained by inflation and a depreciating cedi. “We are committed to improving living standards without overburdening citizens,” the minister said, though details on specific levy cuts or timelines remain unclear. With Ghana’s budget deficit projected to narrow to 4.2% of GDP in 2025, the stakes are high: balanced reforms could stabilize revenues, while missteps risk deepening fiscal pressures in an election year.

As Tuesday’s budget approaches, traders and economists alike await clarity on how—or whether—the government will reconcile its revenue ambitions with the urgent need for relief.