Ghana Aims to Slash US$2 Billion Food Import Reliance with Sweeping Farm Overhaul

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled an aggressive agricultural revival plan targeting Ghana’s unsustainable $2 billion annual food import bill, pledging to redirect investments toward local production of staples like rice, poultry, and vegetables while creating jobs across farming regions.

Announced during his February 27 State of the Nation Address, the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) seeks to curb price volatility and position Ghana as a net food exporter within a decade.

Central to the strategy is the *Feed Ghana Programme*, which will prioritize large-scale cultivation of rice, maize, and soybeans—crops for which Ghana currently imports over 60% of its needs. A parallel *Vegetable Development Project* aims to boost domestic output of tomatoes, onions, and peppers, commodities that drain nearly $400 million yearly due to post-harvest losses and reliance on foreign suppliers. “Our fertile lands and water resources should make us a breadbasket, not a beggar at the global market,” Mahama told lawmakers, criticizing decades of underinvestment in rural infrastructure and value-chain modernization.

Poultry Sector Overhaul

The plan’s most urgent target is Ghana’s poultry industry, where 95% of demand—worth $300 million annually—is met by imports from Europe and Brazil. Mahama’s *Poultry Farm-to-Table Project* promises to develop local hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants while supporting 55,000 households through the *Nkoko Nkitinkiti* (“chicks”) initiative. The program aims to replicate partial successes in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, where import substitution policies slashed poultry imports by 40% within five years.

Ambition Meets Reality

While the agenda has drawn applause from agribusiness groups, analysts warn execution will hinge on resolving systemic bottlenecks. Ghana’s agricultural sector contributes 20% of GDP but suffers from fragmented smallholder farms, inadequate storage facilities, and poor road networks that waste 30% of harvests. Past initiatives, like the 2017 *Planting for Food and Jobs*, initially boosted yields but collapsed under subsidy mismanagement and fertilizer shortages.

“Transforming rhetoric into results requires more than catchy project names,” said Kwame Asenso, an Accra-based agricultural economist. “Farmers need reliable electricity for processing, affordable loans, and guaranteed markets. Without these, even the best plans gather dust.”

The government has yet to disclose funding details, though Mahama hinted at public-private partnerships and World Bank-backed climate resilience grants. Critics argue existing debt pressures—Ghana’s public debt exceeds 80% of GDP—could limit fiscal flexibility.

Success could stabilize food prices in a nation where inflation hit 45% in 2023, driven partly by imported grain costs. It would also advance Africa’s push to reduce a $75 billion yearly food import bill, a goal underscored by the African Union’s 2030 Continental Strategy.

For poultry farmer Adwoa Mensah in Kumasi, the promise sparks cautious hope. “We’ve heard grand plans before,” she said, gesturing to empty coops idled by cheap imports. “But if this gives us fair prices and buyers, maybe my children won’t flee to the cities for work.”

As global food supply chains fray under climate and geopolitical strains, Ghana’s reset faces a dual test: turn political vows into pantry staples—and in doing so, rewrite an old narrative of potential unfulfilled.