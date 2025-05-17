Ghana launched its 2025 Hajj season on May 10, airlifting 417 pilgrims from Tamale International Airport to Saudi Arabia.

A total of 5,000 pilgrims will travel in ten phases from Tamale and Accra, marking improved logistical coordination compared to previous years.

The pilgrimage fare was reduced from GH¢75,000 in 2024 to GH¢62,000 under President John Mahama’s administration, saving each pilgrim GH¢13,000. The Interim Hajj Taskforce, led by Alhaji Collins Dauda, negotiated the reduction without state subsidies. A stronger cedi has further eased costs for pilgrims, stabilizing expenses for accommodation and transportation in Saudi Arabia.

The fare cut contrasts with increases under former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s tenure, when prices rose from GH¢11,000 in 2016 to GH¢75,000 by 2024. Critics previously accused Bawumia’s administration of politicizing ticket distribution and failing to curb logistical challenges.

Mahama’s government also secured a 1,000-pilgrim quota increase through diplomatic talks. While opposing taxpayer-funded religious projects, Mahama emphasizes state facilitation to ensure equity, citing his prior support for the National Mosque via international partnerships. This contrasts with the stalled, publicly funded National Cathedral initiative.

The Hajj’s smooth commencement reflects broader efforts to enhance governance transparency. Pilgrims now benefit from predictable costs, though debates persist over balancing religious inclusivity with fiscal responsibility.