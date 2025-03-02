Ghana Airport Company Fully Funds Hajj Village Project, Taxpayers Not Billed

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is solely financing the construction of the Hajj Village, a dedicated terminal for pilgrim facilitation, using internally generated funds, according to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communication.

The clarification comes amid public debate over the project’s funding and ownership, with Kwakye Ofosu stressing that “not a pesewa of taxpayers’ money” is involved.

Designed as a check-in and processing hub for Muslim pilgrims traveling to Mecca, the Hajj Village aims to streamline pre-departure procedures. Kwakye Ofosu emphasized the facility’s operational purpose in a social media statement, framing it as critical infrastructure under GACL’s mandate to enhance airport services.

However, the project’s rollout has sparked political friction. A former Chairman of the Hajj Board, whose tenure predates the current administration, contested the government’s recent high-profile sod-cutting ceremony led by President. The ex-chairman, unnamed in public remarks, asserted that construction began under the previous government without similar fanfare, urging officials to avoid “taking credit” for initiatives initiated earlier.

While the current administration has not directly addressed these claims, the GACL’s financial role appears central to the dispute. Critics argue the project’s relaunch underscores recurring tensions over legacy and credit in Ghana’s infrastructure developments. Supporters, however, highlight the terminal’s potential to improve pilgrimage logistics, reflecting broader investments in transport efficiency.

As discussions continue, the Hajj Village exemplifies the intersection of public service and political narrative—a facility poised to serve thousands, yet framed by competing claims of legacy. With GACL’s funding model now clarified, focus shifts to its completion and impact, even as debates over its origins persist.