Ghana Airports Company Details McDan Aviation’s $3.9 Million Debt, Leading to Closure of Private Jet Terminal

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has provided a comprehensive breakdown of the outstanding debts owed by McDan Aviation, which resulted in the closure of the company’s private jet terminal at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on December 30, 2024.

According to GACL, McDan Aviation’s total debt exceeds $3.9 million, accumulated over several years due to unpaid land leases, terminal fees, and other rental charges.

Despite repeated warnings and a final deadline set for December 25, 2024, McDan has failed to settle a significant portion of this debt, prompting GACL to take the drastic step of closing the terminal.

The outstanding amounts, as outlined by GACL, include substantial payments for various properties leased to McDan Aviation.

These include over $640,000 for Terminal 1 rent and fees, and more than $2 million for properties such as the Airport Logistics Building and a block factory located on Spintex Road. Additionally, McDan has accrued unpaid charges for smaller properties, including the Courier Enclave and Cargo Village Offices. Furthermore, the company owes 15% of the gross revenue from September 2022 to November 2024, which remains unsettled.

However, McDan Aviation has contested the full amount, claiming that $2 million of the debt is related to a land dispute currently under litigation.

The company argues that it has been making payments in accordance with the terms agreed upon but has been unable to fully address the debt linked to the disputed land. Despite this, GACL has insisted on full payment, pointing to the ongoing use of the land in question, which McDan Aviation has developed and continues to profit from, despite not paying ground rent.

The standoff between McDan Aviation and GACL underscores a growing tension between the private aviation company and the state-owned airport authority. With McDan refusing to settle the full amount and GACL steadfast in its demand for payment, the closure of the private jet terminal marks a significant escalation.

This dispute is particularly impactful given McDan Aviation’s prominent role in the country’s aviation sector, providing services for private jets and contributing to the growth of the industry.

The closure of the terminal could potentially lead to further complications for McDan Aviation’s operations at KIA and may create ripple effects across the broader aviation and real estate sectors.

As both parties move forward with their respective legal battles, the resolution of this dispute will likely hinge on the outcome of the land litigation and further negotiations over payment terms. For now, McDan Aviation faces a significant challenge in recovering from the financial strain imposed by its debt and the subsequent disruption to its business at one of Ghana’s most important transport hubs.