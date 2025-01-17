Ghana Airports Company Warns Against Fraudulent Luggage Sale Claims at Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has once again issued a strong warning to the public regarding deceptive social media posts claiming that lost or forgotten luggage at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is being sold for GHS 32.

These fraudulent posts, which first emerged in October 2024, have resurfaced on Facebook, prompting the company to reiterate its alert.

In a statement, GACL expressed concern over the resurgence of these scams and urged the public to be cautious. “We have recently become aware of fresh attempts by these faceless individuals, once again using Facebook, to deceive the unsuspecting public into paying a specific amount of money,” the company stated. GACL emphasized that the claims are entirely false and designed to mislead the public.

The company also clarified that it does not sell unclaimed baggage and has not authorized any third party to act on its behalf regarding such matters. GACL stressed that all official communications are made through its verified social media channels, and the public should rely solely on these platforms for accurate information.

In its statement, GACL called for increased vigilance, advising the public to ignore unofficial posts about luggage sales and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities. The company reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public from such fraudulent schemes and ensuring the safety and security of all airport operations.