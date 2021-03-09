Ghana’s state grid company allayed fears about an imminent power supply shortage in a statement on Monday.

The Ghana Grid Company, in its update on the power situation after a nationwide power outage on Sunday pledged that all stakeholders in the power supply chain would continue to work towards a consistent power supply situation.

“We assure all Ghanaians that there is adequate generating capacity to meet the demand in the country,” said the statement.

Further, the statement said that the Sunday outage was caused by a fault on the main transmission line between Prestea and Obuasi, two mining communities in the Western and Ashanti regions respectively.

“This situation led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown nationwide,” said the company.

A system failure plunged Ghana into a nationwide power outage, lasting nearly five hours late Sunday afternoon.

This followed months of unplanned and unannounced intermittent outages in communities around the country, with relevant companies attributing the situation to ongoing maintenance works at some of their transmission stations. Enditem