Ghana Ambulance Procurement Trial: Dismissal Letter of Military Officer Presented in Court

The trial surrounding Ghana’s controversial €2.37 million ambulance procurement took a dramatic turn as the Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, presented a dismissal letter purportedly belonging to Richard Jakpa from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Jakpa, a central figure in the trial, faced cross-examination focused on his departure from the military. Prosecutors argued that the dismissal letter was crucial in establishing his character and involvement in the ambulance acquisition process.

Tuah-Yeboah emphasized the relevance of Jakpa’s military history, citing allegations of misconduct and breach of protocols detailed in the letter. He contended that understanding Jakpa’s disciplinary record was essential for assessing his credibility and actions related to the ambulance procurement, which the state rejected as unfit for purpose.

Defense attorneys challenged the admissibility of the dismissal letter, arguing it was prejudicial and irrelevant to the trial’s core issues.

They maintained that Jakpa’s past military service should not sway the court’s judgment on the current charges, urging a focus on direct evidence about the ambulance case.

After deliberation, the judge admitted the dismissal letter into evidence, citing legal provisions concerning personal knowledge and official records.

This decision allowed the prosecution to continue questioning Jakpa’s actions and credibility during the procurement process, potentially influencing the jury’s perception of Jakpa’s character and his role in the ambulance acquisition.

The trial, which has garnered significant public attention, also saw Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame taking over cross-examination duties from his deputy. Dame’s involvement underscores the gravity of the case, particularly following allegations of witness tampering involving Jakpa and leaked conversations implicating the Attorney General.

Jakpa’s testimony also addressed the handling of Letters of Credit (LCs) in the ambulance procurement, challenging assertions of impropriety against former government officials involved in the process. He defended procedural integrity, arguing that issuing LCs through the Bank of Ghana was standard practice.

This practice, he explained, is aligned with governmental protocols for financial transactions and is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in public spending.

Amidst the legal proceedings, supporters gathered outside the Law Courts Complex in protest, demonstrating solidarity with implicated parties and demanding fair treatment in the trial proceedings.

The trial continues as prosecutors aim to conclude their cross-examination in the coming sessions, with ongoing scrutiny over the alleged financial losses and misapplication of state funds linked to the defective ambulance purchase.

These losses, which are estimated to be in the millions, have raised serious concerns about the management of public funds and the integrity of the procurement process.