Ghana Among Africa’s Most Vulnerable to Digital Fraud, New Global Report Reveals

A newly released report from Sumsub, a leading full-cycle verification platform based in Africa, has revealed that Ghana is among the three most vulnerable countries to digital fraud in Africa.

The Global Fraud Index, the first comprehensive study of its kind, analyzes the susceptibility of 103 countries to digital fraud, providing a detailed assessment of the underlying factors driving fraudulent activities globally.

According to the report, Ghana ranks third in Africa for vulnerability to digital fraud, following Ethiopia and Algeria. The country scored 90 out of 103 on the Global Fraud Index, with a fraud intensity rating of 4.12—one full point higher than the global average of 3.12. This indicates a relatively high level of exposure to digital fraud in the country.

Sumsub’s report identifies key drivers behind digital fraud vulnerability, including economic health, resource accessibility, government intervention, and fraud intensity. In Ghana, these pillars are also above the global average, pointing to significant systemic challenges that exacerbate the risk of fraud. The report notes that factors such as high unemployment, low incomes, and limited government intervention create an environment ripe for fraudulent activities.

“Low levels of economic health, particularly in countries with a GDP per capita under US $25,000, are associated with higher rates of fraud,” the report explains. It further suggests that the lack of robust government frameworks and limited access to resources increase the opportunity for fraudsters to operate.

To mitigate the risk of digital fraud, Sumsub offers several recommendations for Ghana, including the implementation of advanced fraud prevention systems utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The company also advocates for stronger collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure timely reporting of suspicious activities and public education campaigns to improve regulatory compliance.

The report also highlights the sectors most vulnerable to fraud, specifically payments, trading, iGaming, and marketplaces. As these industries often deal with high volumes of transactions and sensitive data, Sumsub urges businesses in these sectors to regularly assess and update their anti-fraud measures to stay ahead of evolving threats.

In a broader context, the report stresses that global losses from online payment fraud are expected to exceed $362 billion between 2023 and 2028, according to a forecast from Juniper Research. This underscores the urgent need for enhanced fraud prevention measures across the digital payments ecosystem.

Other findings relevant to Africa in the Global Fraud Index include Botswana’s low internet speed, Egypt’s top ranking in internet access for KYC/AML services, and South Africa’s strong purchasing power despite high unemployment rates. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, was noted for its lack of AI preparedness and minimal government intervention, presenting an opportunity for greater governmental support in tackling fraud.

As the digital landscape continues to expand, Sumsub’s Global Fraud Index offers valuable insights into the structural factors that increase countries’ exposure to fraud and calls for a collective effort to address these challenges across Africa and beyond.