Ghana Amputee Football Federation rebuffs NPC’s claims of Ghana’s reinstatement

The Ghana Amputee Football Federation (GAFF) has clarified Ghana’s affiliation with the World Amputee Football Association (WAFF), saying that they never received any ban.

A few weeks ago, the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) released a statement announcing that the WAFF had lifted Ghana’s 12-year ban after an extraordinary congress.

But the GAFF, in a statement, has pointed out alleged misrepresentations, misconceptions, flaws, and falsifications in the NPC’s statement.

According to GAFF, there has never been a ban on Ghana with regard to its participation in amputee football activities.

This statement, they say, was evidenced by Ghana’s participation at the African Amputee Football Championship in Tanzania, where Ghana emerged champions.

It further stated that Ghana’s inability to participate in the World Cup in Turkey was due to information being concealed by the NPC with regard to registration.

“If the NPC says Ghana has been reinstated to World Amputee Football, we would want to know the body being reinstated, as the word connotes, considering the previous history with the GAFF in pursuing membership registration and affiliation with the WAFF.

“Finally, it will be very untenable for the IPC to take the mandate to organise an Amputee Football World Cup tournament without express involvement or collaboration with WAFF.

“So, it is unacceptable to the GAFF for the NPC of Ghana to arrogate to its functions that it has no authority or control regarding the jurisdiction over the inclusion of amputee football in an IPC event, namely the Accra 2023, African Paralympic Games,” a statement signed by Philip Cecil Ritcher, General Secretary of GAFF, said.