Ghana and Barbados Explore Labour Exchange to Address Employment Challenges

Ghana and Barbados are set to strengthen bilateral ties in the area of labour as both countries seek solutions to their workforce challenges. This was the focus of discussions when H.E. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland, Commissioner of Barbados, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, in Accra.

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore how Ghana’s high graduate unemployment and Barbados’ labour shortages could be addressed through a labour market exchange program. Dr. Pelpuo emphasized the need for structured strategies to facilitate the movement of skilled Ghanaian workers to Barbados, where industries such as healthcare, education, engineering, and economics require additional expertise.

“This collaboration will not only provide jobs for Ghanaians but also help Barbados address critical workforce gaps. A well-planned labour exchange will benefit both countries, ensuring fair and structured employment opportunities,” Dr. Pelpuo stated.

He further expressed Ghana’s readiness to formalize the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Bilateral Agreement, aligning with President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to tackling labour challenges.

The Barbadian Commissioner welcomed the proposal, highlighting that the existing Ghana-Barbados relations, including the export of Ghanaian nurses in 2019, serve as a strong foundation for expanding cooperation. She identified key areas for collaboration, including the demand for medical specialists, economists, statisticians, educators, engineers, and renewable energy experts.

Dr. Pelpuo also revealed plans to review Ghana’s Labour Act to address modern workforce challenges, particularly the impact of Artificial Intelligence and technology on employment.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties committing to deepening collaboration in the coming months. A formal agreement is expected to be signed soon, marking a new chapter in Ghana-Barbados labour relations.