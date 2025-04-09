Ghana and Czech Republic Sign Strategic Agreements to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Ghana and the Czech Republic have taken significant steps to strengthen their political, economic, and cultural relations following a high-level state visit by Czech President Petr Pavel to Accra.

The visit, marked by a series of engagements at the Jubilee House, culminated in the signing of two key agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

President John Mahama and his Czech counterpart reaffirmed shared democratic values and mutual interest in expanding bilateral trade, with particular emphasis on healthcare, security, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

The visit witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations and a Bilateral Air Services Agreement. These instruments are expected to facilitate deeper diplomatic engagement and improve connectivity, while boosting trade volumes, which currently stand at $33 million—the second-highest figure for the Czech Republic in West Africa over the past decade.

President Mahama underscored the enduring relationship between the two nations, dating back to 1961 when diplomatic ties were formally established. He highlighted the importance of private sector engagement, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which offers market access to over 1.3 billion people.

Acknowledging the Czech Republic’s longstanding support in healthcare, the President commended initiatives such as the Vamed Health Projects, which involve the construction of 12 hospitals and housing for health staff. He called for renewed momentum on the 50 Bridges project, which was stalled due to Ghana’s Debt Exchange Programme, and proposed further cooperation on an additional 100 Bridges initiative.

On regional security, President Mahama briefed President Pavel on efforts by ECOWAS and the European Union to address terrorism and political instability in the Sahel and West Africa, seeking Czech support in those domains.

Both countries pledged to collaborate on climate action, with joint initiatives in renewable energy, sustainable mining, and land reclamation. Discussions also covered vocational training and youth employment under Ghana’s Labour Export Programme.

At the multilateral level, Ghana requested Czech support for Ambassador Mohamed Adam’s candidacy for Secretary-General of the UN Tourism Organisation, while pledging its backing for the Czech Republic’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

President Pavel, the first Czech head of state to visit Ghana in more than 60 years, expressed gratitude for Ghana’s hospitality and described the country as a vital partner in Africa. He announced plans to establish a Czech Technology Hub in Ghana to encourage knowledge exchange and investment, particularly in agriculture, mining, healthcare, and water purification.

The Czech President also highlighted his country’s Medivac programme, which delivers medical aid to vulnerable communities and promotes professional exchange in healthcare.

Amid shifting global dynamics and economic realignments, President Pavel stressed the importance of diversifying partnerships. “We believe in cooperation that creates added value and leaves lasting benefits in Ghana. This visit marks a new phase in our relations and we are committed to making it even stronger,” he stated.

A business roundtable involving Czech and Ghanaian entrepreneurs is expected to follow the state visit, aimed at translating bilateral commitments into tangible commercial opportunities.