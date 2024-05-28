Ghana and Five Other African Nations Qualify for 2026 Amputee World Cup

Ghana, alongside five other African nations, has qualified for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup following their impressive performances at the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON). The teams that secured their spots are:

Ghana (Champions) Morocco (Runners-up) Algeria Nigeria Angola Liberia Egypt

Ghana’s national team, the Black Challenge, won the AAFCON 2024 title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final, held in Cairo. This marks their third African championship title within two years, and their qualification for the World Cup in Panama solidifies their status as a dominant force in amputee football.

Individual Honors

Ghana’s Mubarak Mohammed was named the Best Player of the tournament, thanks to his remarkable performance, including a stunning long-range goal. Additionally, Stephen Obeng was recognized as the Best Coach of the 2024 AAFCON, further highlighting Ghana’s excellence in the sport.

Support and Motivation

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Ghana, has been a key motivator for the team. He attended the final in Cairo and has assured the players and officials that all their per diems, bonuses, and allowances will be paid. His presence and promises have provided a significant morale boost to the team.

Looking Forward

The qualification of these six African nations for the 2026 Amputee World Cup marks a significant achievement and highlights the growing talent and competitive spirit within the continent’s amputee football community. The Black Challenge’s journey continues as they prepare to represent Africa on the global stage, inspired by their recent successes and the unwavering support from their fans and officials.