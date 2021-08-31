Ghana and Germany sign declaration to improve testing of construction materials and chemicals

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Herbert Krapa has, on behalf of Government signed an Institutional Partnership Agreement for Germany and Ghana to collaborate on testing and standards development for construction materials and chemicals.

The signing took place on the side-lines of the Compact with Africa Meeting in Berlin, Germany on August 27, 2021.

The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDoI) signed with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany (BMWi, the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing for Germany (BAM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for Ghana, seeks the common aspiration to foster the economic and trade cooperation between both countries by implementing an Institutional Partnership between their government institutions.

The JDoI was signed for the German Government by Mr Marko Wanderwitz, Parliamentary State Secretary and Prof Dr Ulrich Panne, President of BAM whilst Hon Herbert Krapa and Prof Alex Dodoo, Director General of the GSA signed for the Government of Ghana.

Mr Krapa expressed government’s appreciation to Germany for its interest and support in the construction sector of Ghana, noting the long years of fruitful collaboration between the two countries.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the GSA to provide innovative and world class inputs into the collaboration. He also noted the timeliness of the partnership considering government’s strong focus of construction and infrastructure provision.

The agreement will promote fair competition in the construction materials and construction chemical market through improved standards and prevent defective products from entering the market at dumping prices.

In addition, safety standards in the construction sector would be improved by introducing quality standards that can be tested and proven. Eventually, this will mean that all construction projects in the country will be durable and offer full value for Ghanaians.

The JDoI signed on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit, aims to improve the capacity of test laboratories by developing specific procedures and analyses and the creation of an efficient laboratory infrastructure as well as the creation of awareness of specific challenges in cement and construction materials testing.

It will also expand the capacity and competence of civil servants in the construction industry by developing a capacity development strategy, conducting expert missions to Ghana by German experts and study visits to Germany by Ghanaians.

The JDoI will also support the establishment of a training centre for public testing laboratories within the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) by identifying training needs and developing a network with relevant players to support creating a training strategy.

The BMWi re-affirms its intention to contribute to the funding of the project within the scope of its possibilities.

The German contribution will include, but will not be limited to, short term missions of experts from German public institutions or related bodies as well as study visits from Ghanaian experts to the Federal Republic of Germany.

On its part, Ghana will provide inputs and identify as well as communicate scope and objectives of each project component, activity and mission; contribute to the steering and reporting on progress and project results; and define and provide the key personnel necessary to work with German experts and ensure their collaboration during the project and the expert missions.