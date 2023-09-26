Ghana and Germany strengthen cooperation in the area of boxing

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) is supporting the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) with boxing equipment and a two-week training course for boxing coaches in Ghana.

The training sessions will take place at the Accra Sport Stadium with German boxing expert and DOSB member Laith Hamad.

GBF President Bernard Quartey launched the training course together with programme coordinator Christoph Kowalewski and cultural attaché at the German Embassy Anna Becker.

The coach-training was opened under the motto “A partnership will be Olympic”. After opening words and thanks from the President of Ghana Boxing Federation Bernard Quartey,

Christoph also thanked himself for the reception and gave an overview of the development of the partnership so far.

Then Laith introduces the training program. He had the wonderful Mabellina page translated Everything into Ga, one of Ghana’s numerous national languages. It worked really well and was a lot of fun.

Source : German Embassy