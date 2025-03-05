Ghana and GSMA Africa Push for Inclusive Digital Growth at Global Tech Summit

Ghana’s representatives at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC25) in Barcelona partnered with GSMA Africa to advance strategies for closing the continent’s digital divide, addressing investment shortfalls, and harmonizing energy access with broadband expansion. The talks, which included government officials and mobile network operators, spotlighted Ghana’s proactive stance in fostering equitable connectivity as a cornerstone of national development.

While Ghana has made strides in mobile network coverage, rural and underserved communities still grapple with limited internet access—a challenge mirrored across Africa. During the summit, stakeholders explored solutions such as cost-effective broadband infrastructure, innovative technologies tailored for low-resource settings, and policy reforms to attract private-sector investments. GSMA Africa stressed the urgency of regulatory adjustments to incentivize infrastructure development, particularly in regions where connectivity gaps hinder economic and social progress.

A parallel roundtable co-hosted by GSMA Africa and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) tackled reforms for Universal Service Funds (USFs), mechanisms designed to subsidize connectivity projects in marginalized areas. Despite their potential, many African USFs remain underused due to opaque management and misaligned priorities. With research suggesting that bridging Africa’s 60% mobile internet gap could unlock $700 billion in GDP by 2030, participants called for overhauling USF frameworks to prioritize transparency, targeted projects, and measurable outcomes. GSMA Africa announced pilot reforms in select markets to test streamlined approaches, aiming to create replicable models for other nations.

The dialogues at MWC25 reflect a growing consensus: Africa’s digital transformation hinges on collaborative governance and adaptive policies. For Ghana, the summit reinforced its role as a regional advocate for inclusive tech growth. Yet challenges persist, including balancing infrastructure costs with affordability and ensuring energy grids support expanding digital networks. As global attention shifts to Africa’s tech potential, the pressure mounts to turn dialogue into tangible progress—a task requiring not just funding, but political will and public-private synergy.

Observers note that while forums like MWC25 spark momentum, sustained change will depend on local implementation. Ghana’s next steps—translating summit pledges into rural tower installations, revised USF guidelines, or investor-friendly regulations—will test its ability to lead Africa’s charge toward a connected future.