Ghana and Ivory Coast Launch Cross-Border Push to Tackle Mpox Outbreak, Strengthen Regional Health Defense

Health officials from Ghana and Ivory Coast are convening in Ghana’s coastal city of Takoradi this week for a critical three-day summit aimed at curbing the spread of Mpox (monkeypox) and fortifying defenses against cross-border disease threats.

The dialogue, driven by mounting concerns over regional epidemics, underscores the urgent need for collaboration between the two West African neighbors, which share porous borders and interconnected public health risks.

The meeting unites epidemiologists, policymakers, and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and West African Health Organization (WAHO) to draft strategies for combating Mpox—a viral disease surging globally since 2022—as well as meningitis, cholera, and dengue fever. With both nations still reeling from recent outbreaks of Lassa fever, measles, and COVID-19, the talks highlight a stark reality: diseases ignore borders, but health responses often falter at them.

“Our shared boundaries are gateways for trade and culture, but also for pathogens,” said Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, Ghana’s Head of Disease Control, in opening remarks. He stressed the need for synchronized surveillance systems and real-time data sharing to outpace outbreaks. “Delayed test results, treatment shortages, and logistical gaps have left our border communities vulnerable. This is a chance to rewrite that narrative.”

The stakes are high. Border regions in both countries grapple with overlapping crises: nomadic populations, limited healthcare access, and security challenges that disrupt medical supply chains. Mpox, which causes painful rashes and flu-like symptoms, has exploited these vulnerabilities, with cases rising in rural and urban zones alike. Meanwhile, meningitis and cholera remain persistent threats, particularly in overcrowded settlements with poor sanitation.

Dr. Virgil Lokossou of WAHO warned that fragmented health policies risked amplifying disasters. “One country’s outbreak is another’s emergency,” he said, announcing plans for a follow-up summit in Ivory Coast’s San Pedro to expand regional coordination. WAHO’s push mirrors broader calls to adopt the WHO’s International Health Regulations, which mandate cross-border cooperation to contain outbreaks before they spiral.

Behind the diplomacy lies a gritty on-the-ground battle. Health workers in border towns describe clinics overwhelmed by cases, dwindling vaccine stocks, and communities skeptical of containment measures—echoes of challenges seen during West Africa’s 2014–2016 Ebola crisis. Critics argue that while summits yield action plans, progress hinges on funding and political will. Ghana and Ivory Coast, for instance, have yet to roll out widespread Mpox vaccination campaigns, relying instead on contact tracing and public alerts.

The Takoradi meeting marks a tentative step toward unity. Delegates are reviewing joint response protocols, harmonizing disease reporting tools, and pledging to pool laboratory resources to slash diagnostic delays. But for frontline workers like Ama Serwah, a nurse in Ghana’s Elubo border clinic, success will be measured in lives saved. “We need ambulances that can cross borders, medicines that don’t expire on shelves, and communities that trust us,” she said. “Otherwise, these plans are just paper.”

As the summit continues, officials acknowledge the road ahead is fraught. Yet the collaboration signals a recognition repeated across pandemic-battered nations: viruses travel faster than bureaucracy. For West Africa, closing that gap could mean the difference between containment and catastrophe.