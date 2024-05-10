Ghana and Japan face off in a friendly in July 

Ghana’s Black Queens will face Japan’s Nadeshiko in a highly anticipated international Women’s Friendly game on July 13 at the Kanazawa Go-Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo.

After overcoming Namibia in the final qualifying round, the game against Japan will provide an opportunity for the team to retain their form ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The live football tournament will be staged in Morocco with CAF yet to release the date.

The match is also expected to allow head coach Nora Häuptle to evaluate potential recruits for the squad.

This match is an important component of the Japanese team’s preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana’s Black Queens, now rated sixty-fourth (64) in the world and fourth in Africa, are eager to seize any opportunities to improve their performance after failing to secure a ticket to Paris.

The Queens fell short in their bid, losing on aggregate to Zambia, who went on to defeat Morocco.