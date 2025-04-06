Ghana and Kenya Share Digital Payment Expertise

Senior officials from Kenya’s central bank concluded a three-day knowledge exchange with Ghana’s payment system operators this week, marking a significant step in pan-African financial technology collaboration.

The delegation, led by Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Gerald Nyaoma, focused on Ghana’s innovative approaches to payment interoperability and digital financial services.

The study tour comes as African nations work to harmonize payment systems under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Ghana has emerged as a regional leader in payment infrastructure since launching its Mobile Money Interoperability system in 2018, which enables transactions across different networks and financial institutions.

GhIPSS CEO Archie Hesse detailed Ghana’s digital payment evolution during technical sessions. “Our instant payment platform processes over 10 million transactions monthly,” Hesse told the Kenyan delegation. “The key has been building infrastructure that serves both banked and unbanked populations.”

Kenya’s representatives examined Ghana’s hybrid model combining bank and telecom networks, contrasting it with Kenya’s mobile money dominated ecosystem. While M-Pesa handles more than 80% of Kenya’s digital transactions, Ghana has pursued diversified platforms including QR code payments and real-time interbank transfers.

The knowledge exchange covered operational frameworks, governance models, and implementation challenges. Of particular interest was GhanaPay, a bank-led mobile money service developed through collaboration between GhIPSS and commercial banks.

This bilateral engagement reflects growing recognition that African nations must develop interoperable systems to fully realize the AfCFTA’s potential. With cashless transactions in Ghana growing from 35% to 82% of all payments since 2017, according to central bank data, the country’s experience offers valuable lessons for other African markets.

The visit concluded with commitments to ongoing cooperation, potentially including staff exchanges and joint innovation initiatives. Both nations face the challenge of balancing domestic payment system development with the need for regional compatibility as digital finance transforms Africa’s economic landscape.

The collaboration between these financial technology leaders comes at a pivotal moment for Africa’s digital economy. Kenya’s M-Pesa revolution demonstrated mobile money’s transformative potential, while Ghana’s interoperability breakthroughs show how diverse systems can be integrated.

These parallel developments highlight an emerging pattern in Africa’s financial technology evolution: homegrown solutions tailored to local contexts, yet increasingly conscious of continental integration needs. The challenge now is translating bilateral knowledge sharing into multilateral frameworks that can underpin Africa’s digital single market ambitions.

Success will require navigating complex technical and regulatory landscapes while maintaining the innovation that has made both Ghana and Kenya global leaders in digital finance. As African nations work to reduce reliance on external payment infrastructures, such collaborations could lay the foundation for truly pan-African financial systems.

The ultimate test will be whether these exchanges produce concrete results – seamless cross-border transactions, shared technical standards, and inclusive financial ecosystems that serve Africa’s diverse populations. For now, the Ghana-Kenya partnership represents an important step toward African solutions for African financial integration.