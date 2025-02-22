Ghana and Korea Mark Decade of Health Partnership with Focus on Maternal, Child Care

Ghana’s Ministry of Health and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) commemorated ten years of collaboration aimed at improving maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes during a joint conference and awards ceremony in Accra.

The event, themed “Reflections of a Decade of Collaboration: Sharing Progress and Lessons Learned,” highlighted strides made in reducing maternal and child mortality while underscoring the urgency of sustaining gains in Ghana’s underserved regions.

Since 2015, the KOFIH-funded initiative has targeted the Volta and Oti Regions, prioritizing healthcare infrastructure upgrades, workforce training, and community health outreach. Dr. Hafez Adam Taher, Director of Technical Coordination at the Health Ministry, praised South Korea’s role in strengthening Ghana’s health systems, stating, “The Korean government has been instrumental in advancing equitable care for mothers and children.” He emphasized the program’s ripple effects, including improved neonatal survival rates and expanded access to emergency obstetric services in rural areas.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, a senior government health official, echoed the sentiment, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to maternal health as a “national priority” while crediting Korean investments for accelerating progress. “This partnership has shown how strategic funding and knowledge exchange can save lives,” he said, pointing to data indicating a 22% decline in maternal mortality in intervention zones since 2018.

The ceremony also spotlighted challenges, including persistent gaps in healthcare access and staffing shortages in remote districts. Officials stressed the need for continued innovation, such as leveraging mobile clinics and telemedicine, to bridge disparities. A renewed pledge to collaborate with KOFIH and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signaled intent to expand initiatives, including neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) expansions and midwife training programs.

Broader Implications

The anniversary underscores the value of South Korea’s “health diplomacy” in Africa, a model blending financial support with technical expertise. Ghana’s partnership with KOFIH—one of several bilateral health projects—reflects a growing trend of middle-income nations sharing resources to tackle global health inequities. Yet the event also served as a reminder of systemic hurdles: despite progress, Ghana’s maternal mortality rate remains above the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal target, with hemorrhages and infections still claiming lives due to delayed care.

As awards honored frontline health workers and Korean volunteers, the ceremony struck a balance between celebration and sober reflection. “Ten years is a milestone, but not the finish line,” remarked one nurse from Ho Municipal Hospital, where KOFIH-funded equipment halved delivery complications. With Ghana aiming to slash maternal deaths by 40% before 2030, the partnership’s next phase will test whether decade-old lessons can translate into scalable, lasting change.