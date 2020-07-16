Ghana And Mexico Pledge To Attend To Needs Of Vulnerable

Ghana and Mexico have agreed to maintain mutual solidarity and urgently attend to the needs of the most vulnerable populations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Charles Owiredu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Mr Julian Ventura, the Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, who co-chaired the Second Meeting under the Bilateral Political Consultations Mechanism, agreed to maintain close dialogue with partners on issues that directly affected the vulnerable.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said regional and global issues of common interest were discussed with the co-chairpersons pledging their government’s commitments to multilateralism and international law.

They referred to the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra, and further agreed that there existed a great potential for collaboration, by leveraging the close ties between the two countries.

They also urged their governments to explore concrete cooperation schemes including the use of virtual meetings and seminars.

The statement said as a recently-elected non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-2022, Mexico was committed to acting with transparency and openness while maintaining a close dialogue with its African partners, particularly with issues on the Council’s agenda that directly affected them.

The two countries agreed to maintain frequent informal consultations among relevant offices in their respective capital cities, as well as between their Permanent Missions to the United Nations in New York.

Mexico and Ghana pledged their commitment to further enhancing their collaboration and friendship.

The first meeting on political consultations between Ghana and Mexico was held in Accra in August 2019, which was an important step towards forging a stronger and mutually sustainable political dialogue.

The statement said since then the level of collaboration had been strengthened over a broader range of issues spanning education, agriculture and commerce.

The two sides also supported the development of closer links between their societies.

