Ghana and Nigeria Draw 0-0 in CHAN Qualifier, All to Play for in Second Leg

Ghana’s Black Galaxies face a challenging task next week in Nigeria after a goalless draw with the Super Eagles B at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

The first-leg stalemate leaves both teams with an equal chance of progressing, with Nigeria looking to take advantage of home support, while Ghana could advance with a scoring draw. Ghana started the match strongly, controlling possession and creating multiple chances but were unable to find the back of the net. Nigeria gradually found their rhythm, using their physicality to stifle Ghana’s attacks.

The game came close to being broken in the first half when Nigeria’s Adamu Abubakar led a counterattack, but Ghana’s Ebenezer Abban handled the ball to prevent a goal, conceding a dangerous free kick. However, captain Junior Nduka’s shot went wide, leaving the score level at halftime.

In the second half, Ghana pressed forward, with Mustapha Yakubu testing Nigerian goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani. Nigeria responded through Papa Daniel Mustafa, whose deflected shot hit the woodwork in the 58th minute. Despite some tactical adjustments from Ghana, Nigeria’s defense held firm, and both teams failed to capitalize on their chances, resulting in a goalless draw.

The second leg will be crucial, taking place in Uyo on December 28, with the winner earning a spot in the 2024 CHAN tournament.