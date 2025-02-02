Ghana and Nigeria Unite for a Historic Spelling Bee Showdown

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the stage will be set for one of the most anticipated events in Ghana’s educational calendar: The National Spelling Bee Ghana 2025 Finals.

Sixty of the country’s brightest young spellers, hailing from cities like Ho, Kumasi, Accra, and Tamale, will gather to compete for the coveted championship title. Months of rigorous preparation will culminate in an electrifying showdown that promises to captivate audiences both in person and online.

But this year’s event carries even greater significance. In a historic milestone for African representation, Nigeria will join Ghana as the only two African countries participating in the 100th edition of the world-renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2025. To mark this momentous occasion, a high-profile Nigerian delegation will arrive in Accra on Friday, January 31, 2025, to observe the Ghanaian finals and strengthen cross-border collaboration in education.

The National Spelling Bee Ghana 2025 Finals is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of the power of words and the potential of young minds. The invitation-only event will bring together diplomatic dignitaries, UN leaders, and key development stakeholders, all united in their support for education and youth empowerment.

For the 60 finalists, the journey to this moment has been one of dedication and perseverance. From mastering complex word lists to honing their public speaking skills, these students have spent countless hours preparing for the challenge ahead. “The Spelling Bee is not just about spelling words correctly,” said Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director of Young Educators Foundation/Africa, which organizes the event. “It’s about building confidence, critical thinking, and a love for learning that will last a lifetime.”

The competition will be broadcast live across The National Spelling Bee Ghana’s social media pages, allowing fans across the country and beyond to follow every thrilling moment.

Nigeria Joins the Global Stage

The inclusion of Nigeria in the Scripps National Spelling Bee marks a historic moment for African representation in the global competition. To prepare for their debut, a delegation of Nigerian officials and media personalities will visit Accra to observe the Ghanaian finals and learn best practices.

The delegation includes celebrated broadcasters Adesuwa Onyenokwe, John Senaya, and Funke Treasure, who serve as officials with Spelling Bee in Nigeria. Their visit underscores a shared commitment to excellence and a desire to inspire young learners across the continent.

“After 16 years of advocating for broader African participation, we are thrilled to welcome Nigeria to the fold,” said Tachie-Menson. “This is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity to empower young minds, build cross-border collaborations, and showcase the incredible talent Africa has to offer.”

During their stay, the Nigerian delegation will engage in a series of activities aimed at fostering collaboration and cultural exchange. These include a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Ibok-Ete Ibas, as well as meetings with officials of The National Spelling Bee, Ghana. The delegation will also explore Ghana’s cultural landmarks, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

The stakes at this year’s finals could not be higher. The champion will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States, along with scholarship opportunities and other prestigious rewards. For the finalists, the competition is not just about winning—it’s about representing their schools, their communities, and their country on a global stage.

Ghana has a proud history of producing exceptional spelling bee champions, and this year’s event promises to be no different. “The Spelling Bee is a platform for young people to shine,” said Tachie-Menson. “It’s about showing the world what Ghanaian students are capable of and inspiring the next generation of learners and leaders.”

As the countdown to the finals begins, the excitement is palpable. For the 60 finalists, the competition represents the culmination of months of hard work and determination. For Ghana and Nigeria, it marks a new chapter in their shared journey toward educational excellence and global recognition.

“This is a moment to celebrate,” said Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Pronouncer for Spelling Bee in Nigeria. “Ghana has set an incredible standard for spelling bee competitions in Africa, and we are eager to learn from their experience. This visit is not just about observation—it’s about building a legacy that will inspire generations of young Nigerians to strive for excellence on a global stage.”

Don’t miss a moment of the excitement! Tune in to The National Spelling Bee Ghana’s YouTube channel, The National Spelling Bee GH, on February 1, 2025, to watch the finals live. Whether you’re a fan of words, a supporter of education, or simply inspired by the brilliance of young minds, this is an event you won’t want to miss.