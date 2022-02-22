Ghana and Nigeria World Cup playoff rescheduled – FIFA

FIFA has revised the dates for the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria next month, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said here on Monday.

The two-legged playoff between the two West African giants, originally scheduled for March 24 and 27, has been moved to March 25 and 29.

The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium, west of Ghana, while the second leg will be held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

The winner will take one of Africa’s five places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Enditem