Ghana and Partners Unveil Ambitious Shared 5G Infrastructure Initiative

In a historic announcement, the Government of Ghana has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with seven industry leaders to launch a revolutionary shared infrastructure aimed at delivering accessible and affordable 5G mobile broadband services across the nation.

Led by the newly established Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the collaboration includes Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and telcos AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana.

With NGIC at the helm, equipped with a 5G license, plans are underway to roll out nationwide 5G services within the next six months, marking a significant leap forward in Ghana’s digital landscape. The initiative promises to redefine connectivity, spur economic growth, and foster digital inclusion, with future expansion prospects across Africa.

Focused on improving the lives of Ghanaians, the partnership aims to introduce digital services in education, healthcare, and financial transactions, bridging the digital divide and promoting financial inclusion through peer-to-peer, peer-to-merchant, and merchant-to-merchant systems.

Additionally, the collaboration seeks to bolster NGIC’s efforts in deploying network infrastructure and associated services, aligning with communication service providers’ mission to enhance enterprise and consumer markets with cutting-edge digital services. Tech Mahindra will spearhead the construction of a Cloud Native Core Network, leveraging leading OEM platforms to drive innovation and cost efficiency.

Inspired by India’s successful mobile data model, the NGIC initiative aspires to replicate widespread access to high-speed mobile data across Africa, starting with Ghana.

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, emphasized the pivotal role of the shared 5G Mobile Broadband Infrastructure in realizing Ghana’s Digital Ghana vision, underscoring its potential to rapidly expand 5G services nationwide.

Industry leaders, including Nokia’s Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Mikko Lavanti, expressed enthusiasm for contributing to Ghana’s digital transformation journey.

As the collaborative effort embarks on its ambitious mission, it seeks to drive innovation, create opportunities, and unlock Ghana’s digital potential, ushering in a new era of connectivity and progress.